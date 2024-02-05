Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr encourages payment of property rates and business licenses

FCC: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 February 2024:

Property rates and business licenses account for 60% of Freetown City Council’s own source revenue. The prompt payment of property rates and business licenses by all Freetonians is therefore essential for ensuring that much needed services can be delivered to residents and businesses.

“The distribution of Property Rate and Business License demand notes is happening now. Let’s make our payments and actively participate in the transformation of Freetown, creating a city we can all be proud of,” says Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.