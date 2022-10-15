Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr granted 100 million Leones bail by magistrate in Lungi

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 October 2022:

Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, yesterday Friday, 14th October 2022, appeared at the magistrate court in Lungi, just distance away from the country’s international airport where she was accused by police of disorderly behaviour and obstruction of officers trying to arrest elected opposition councillor Sheku Turay, who was wanted for investigation into the riots that took place in Freetown on the 10th of August 2022.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr has been charged with two counts of obstruction of police duty contrary to Section 39 of the Police Act, and disorderly behaviour. According to reports, the prosecution did not present any witness yesterday.

The case has been transferred to a court in mainland Freetown where the trial will continue on 21st of October 2022.

She was granted bail by magistrate Shaka Kamara in her own recognition, with bail set at 100 million New Leones, and required to hand over her National ID Card and Passport to the Registrar of Courts.

Photo: Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and battery of lawyers travelling in a boat to the Magistrate Court in Lungi yesterday. Photo Credit: SierraEye).

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...