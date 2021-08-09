Freetown Mayor Aki Sawyerr meets London Mayor Sadiq Khan as UN publishes report on climate change

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 August 2021:

The United Nations has today published its largest report on climate change, warning of global catastrophe ahead of the forthcoming Climate Change Summit (COP26) taking place in Scotland in November.

The UN report is calling on all countries to do more in taking urgent action to tackle CO2 emission and deforestation as global climate temperature climbs to dangerous levels across the world.

The report says that human activity accounts for the greatest impact on the environment, spanning over one hundred years, and calls for steps to be taken to keep rising global temperature down to 1.5 degrees.

The report shows that emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities are responsible for roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming since 1850-1900, and finds that averaged over the next 20 years, global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The study is by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – a UN group that looked at more than 14,000 scientific papers.

With several countries today experiencing freak weather – heavy rains and flooding, extreme temperature, drought and forest fires, the world is fast edging closer to calamity – the report warns. (Photo below: Greece fires).

In poor countries such as Sierra Leone where the impact of climate change is all too visible, there is little evidence the government is taking concerted action to tackle deforestation and rising CO2 emission that is choking the atmosphere.

The Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki – Sawyerr is in London where last Thursday she met with the London Mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss climate change among many other issues of interests to both cities.

Yvonne Aki – Sawyerr was also on Channel 4 television news, speaking about some of the measures Sierra Leone is taking to tackle climate change.

“Last Wednesday I met with the Mayor of London and discussed the cities’ agenda for COP26. Yesterday I was invited to share my thoughts on the ongoing climate crisis on Channel 4 News,” Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr told the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

You can watch the Channel 4 programme here:

https://www.channel4.com/news/europe-is-now-experiencing-extreme-weather-seen-in-the-global-south-for-years-says-mayor-of-sierra-leones-capital

