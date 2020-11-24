Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr named among top 100 most influential Women in the World

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 November 2020:

The BBC has today published its list of top 100 most inspirational and influential women in the World., and Sierra Leone’s capital city – Freetown’s Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr is among those named in the leadership category of the BBC 100 Women in 2020, for her work in leading the “FreetownTheTreeTown Campaign”.

Those named by the BBC are women who made the headlines or influenced important stories, as well as those who have inspiring stories to tell.

Making the top 100 most influential women in the world also, are women who have achieved something significant, as well as influenced society in ways that would not make the news.

This year’s list is extra special as it highlights women leading change during turbulent times.

Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr is named alongside other inspiring women, including – Sanna Marin, who leads Finland’s all-female coalition government; Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine; and Angelique Kidjo, 4-time Grammy winner from Benin.

This recognition closely follows two other awards – 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2020 and 100 Most Influential African Women in 2020 – received by the Mayor in 2020.

Congratulations to Her Worship the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr for being named as one of BBC’s 100 Women in 2020. You have indeed inspired and influenced positive change in our city.

You can read the full list below:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-55042935

