Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr builds sustainable partnerships at COP26

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 November 2021:

I had the pleasure yesterday of meeting with Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon at COP26 where we discussed the design, implementation and monitoring of the “Freetown The TreeTown” project.

Thanks to the World Resource Institute for making this introduction. Looking forward to an exciting collaboration.

As part of my COP26 engagements, I was on Channel 4 news last night where I shared my perspectives on the impact of climate change and to describe some of the actions we are taking in Freetown to mitigate, prevent and build resilient systems and communities against the worst effects of climate change.

You can the watch the Channel 4 interview here:

https://www.channel4.com/news/freetown-to-treetown-mayor-outlines-plan-to-plant-a-million-trees.

#FreetownTheTreeTown

#TransformFreetown

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE

