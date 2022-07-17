Freetown Military 34 Hospital receives oxygen concentrators and oximeters

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 July 2021:

This month, 12 oxygen concentrators and 12 oximeters were delivered to Military 34 Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone, organized by Aid Pioneers e.V. in cooperation with Apotheker Helfen e.V. based in Germany.

Oxygen concentrators are used to supply 90-95% pure oxygen to people suffering from any condition that causes the oxygen levels to drop too low. These devices are crucial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and are often used after operations to ensure a steady supply of concentrated oxygen to the patients.

However, there were only a few oxygen concentrators available in Sierra Leone, as the “Aid Pioneers e.V.” team members learned whilst in Freetown in February to gain a better understanding of Sierra Leone’s healthcare system.

Ibrahim Mansaray, the head pharmacist of the 34 Military Hospital indicated that although oxygen concentrators were the most urgently needed equipment, the hospital was unable to fund their procurement.

Aid Pioneers e.V. came to the rescue after deciding that the supply of oxygen concentrators is the most effective way to help the 34 Military Hospital to treat more patients and thereby improve Sierra Leonean’s access to healthcare.

With the support of Apotheker Helfen e.V. who provided 10.000 EUR of the 11.500 EUR needed to buy the oxygen concentrators, the 34 Military Hospital is finally equipped with those vital medical devices.

Michael Pusic, Aid Pioneers e.V. team member and former Senior Advisor to the Mayor of Freetown said: “These are life-saving devices, critical to helping patients heal after surgery and treating respiratory illnesses of all kinds. There are only a handful of ventilators in Sierra Leone, and even fewer oxygen concentrators – making the need acute. This delivery also coincided with the opening of a 100-bed pediatric unit at 34 Military Hospital, equipping their new wing with the equipment necessary to treat children”.

Michael was responsible for identifying the need for oxygen concentrators, and liaising between the hospital, the vendor, and the funding team at Aid Pioneers e.V.

The first cooperation between the Military 34 Hospital and Apotheker Helfer e.V. developed in the course of “Aid Pioneers e.V.” was the delivery of life-saving medical supplies (more than 30.000 items worth over 100.000 USD) including medical equipment for skin transplants in response to the devastating fuel tanker explosion in Wellington, Sierra Leone last year.

During a visit to Freetown in February this year, four Aid Pioneers e.V. team members from Germany spoke with doctors, pharmacists and nurses at the hospital to learn about the great work they do every day.

Aid Pioneers e.V. toured the hospital and visited the wards that are about to open this year to treat many new patients.

Aid Pioneers e.V. is currently planning a shipment of important medical goods to Sierra Leone by the end of this year to further support the Military 34 Hospital and many other hospitals in the country.

