Freetown selected as winner of C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 October 2022:

Freetown has been selected as a winner of the 2022 C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards under the United to Innovative category, for its climate action project – FreetownTheTreeTown, an initiative that aims to plant, digitally track, and grow one million trees across the capital by 2023.

The Awards winners were announced on Wednesday night at the #C40Summit in Buenos Aires, the largest convening of city leaders to address the climate crisis, attended by more than 40 world-leading mayors and scientists, business leaders, campaigners, and youth leaders.

Responding to this announcement, Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: “We’re thrilled to be recognized as a leader in global efforts to tackle the climate crisis and be #UnitedInAction with other bold and impactful city-led projects leading the way to a greener & healthier future across five award categories. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to travel this week so I wasn’t in Buenos Aires in person but I sent this acceptance speech via video.”

