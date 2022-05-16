Freetown Waste Transformers secures USD 3.9 million for waste vaporization in Freetown

Freetown Waste Transformers: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 May 2022:

Freetown Waste Transformers (FWT) is excited to announce that we have secured Development funding of USD 3.9 million from Climate Fund Managers (CFM), along with our technology partners, The Waste Transformers (TWT) to continue the journey of waste vaporization in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

This investment will see FWT and TWT scale their project activities, by deploying 5 more of our Waste Transformer units across Freetown, to continue efforts geared towards reducing organic waste reaching the landfills, and converting that waste into much needed electricity, thermal heat, and fertilizer.

FWT is working with the Mayor of Freetown to #transformFreetown into an energy resilient, and safer space for all.

CEO of FWT, Aminata Dumbuya-Jarr believes that “bringing CFM onboard as an investor in the project contributes to our global-local methodology and will allow the project to rapidly scale and operationalize the impact we envisioned at the project’s inception”.

#waste2energy #wastevalorization

https://climatefundmanagers.com/2022/05/12/ci2-enters-a-dfa-with-waste-transformers-to-develop-waste-to-value-in-freetown-sierra-leone/

