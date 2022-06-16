Freetown-Zurich city to city cooperation implementation phase launched

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 June 2022:

On Monday, 14 June 2022, I was hosted by Mayor Corine Mauch of the City of Zurich. We concluded negotiations and the preparatory stage for the Freetown-Zurich ‘City-2-City Cooperation’ (C2CC) and simultaneously launched the implementation phase of the Freetown Central Business District (CBD) Regeneration Project.

This CHF2.5m (approximately $2.5m) grant spread over five years will enable the Freetown City Council to regenerate the Central Business District (CBD) by:

improving pedestrian walkways

introducing controlled parking zones

installing solar street lighting

establishing green spaces.

FCC has been collaborating with relevant MDAs (Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Transport, SLRA and SLRSA) in the planning phase of the Freetown CBD Regeneration project and we look forward to that collaboration continuing in the implementation phase.

The Zurich City Council has, through an international competitive process, selected UNOPS as its Cooperation Partner to facilitate the works and act as fiduciary agent for Zurich City Council.

The Freetown CBD Regeneration Project will visibly transform the heart of our city and move us further along on our collective journey to #TransformFreetown.

I am very excited about reaching this milestone and thank Mayor Mauch for personally selecting Freetown as the first city to benefit from the C2CC initiative funded by the tax paying residents of the City of Zurich.

May I use this opportunity to encourage Freetonians to pay your property rates, business licenses and local taxes so that we each make our contribution to #TransformFreetown!

