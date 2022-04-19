Freetown’s coastal mangroves are being destroyed at an alarming rate: This must be stopped

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 April 2021:

The destruction of our mangroves is happening rapidly. This video below was taken just behind the Cockerill Fence, off Wilkinson Road. I was sent the video by a member of the community today.

According to the man cutting down the mangrove, he was given permission to do so by the NPAA Forest Guards.

This is a common story along the Aberdeen Creek coastline where the mangroves are disappearing faster than we can replant them.

This environmental destruction must stop!!! Our city is being negatively impacted by the deforestation of our hills and the destruction of our mangroves.

I continue to call on NPAA, EPA, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Ministry of Lands to protect our forests and our mangroves.

The forests and mangroves protect us from floods, landslides, water shortages and extreme heat!! We need them!

#StopDeforestation

#FreetownTheTreeTown

