Gone too soon – may your soul rest in peace

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 April 2020:

The sudden death is reported of Mrs. Georgiana Adekumbi Jestina Benedict (nee Grant) of 109 Leicester Rd, Freetown, Sierra Leone. She is aged 67 years.

She passed away at home yesterday, 4th of April, 2020, after suffering a heart attack.

Mrs. Benedict was a very senior member of the Sierra Leone Girl Guides, where she was a Training Commissioner.

Georgie (popularly nicknamed as Nancy Steele junior) was also a politician and a senior member of the All Peoples Congress (APC) political party, in particular – the Women’s Congress.

She was a senior member of several civil society organisations, church groups and several other social groups in Sierra Leone.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Sympathizers may call at 143 Circular Road, Freetown, which is the ‘Berrin House’ or call her relatives on: +232 77 223573; +232 78 273804; +232 76 676175.

According to family sources, Mrs. Georgiana Adekumbi Jestina Benedict woke up hale and hearty yesterday morning, and sent her son to fetch water for her to have a bath. But sadly, upon his return with the water, he found her slumped in her chair, and passed away shortly after.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...