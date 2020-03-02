Government of Sierra Leone gears up for landing of Corona Virus

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 March 2020:

There has been much criticism thrown at the government of Sierra Leone’s seeming unpreparedness for any onslaught of the Corona Virus, which is predicted could affect most countries of the world in the coming weeks and months.

But today, the Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, engaged key stakeholders – including government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, representatives of the entertainment industry, and mobile phone companies, the Office of National Security, to discuss the country’s preparedness and prevention of the spread of the Corona virus through public education and awareness raising.

According to the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications – Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, “the main objectives of today’s meeting were to strengthen risk communication activities and provide information on measures for prevention and control of the Corona Virus in Sierra Leone; and to promote public risk communication with emphasis on social responsibility and personal hygiene practices”.

The Ministry of Information and Communications says today that as the lead Ministry, it has now “established a Corona Virus Communications Task Force that will design and disseminate uniform public risk communication with emphasis on social responsibility and personal hygiene practices.”

The team of experts, the ministry says, has commenced its tasks, and is expected to begin robust outreach activities across the country soon.

