Government of Sierra Leone lifts ban on Sunday and Friday worship

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 August 2021:

The government of Sierra Leone last night announced it has lifted its ban on churches and mosques’ Sunday and Friday worship, a measure imposed by the government to help curtail the rising numbers of Covid infections, hospitalisation, and deaths.

According to the public notice issued by NACOVERC, there has been a significant decline in the number of reported cases of infection in the last few weeks.

Although churches and mosques can from next Monday, 16th August 2021 begin congregational worship, other measures have been kept in place to encourage social distancing and sanitation.

But critics of the government say that the government has changed its policy on mosque and church worship because of threats by religious groups to stage public protests and civil disobedience.

