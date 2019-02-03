Government officials prosecuted for embezzling commission of inquiry publicity funds

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 February 2019:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last Friday said that it has indicted two senior officials in the Ministry of Information and Communication, over the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for sensitising the general public about the work of the Commissions of Inquiry which start sitting this week.

The two accused senior officials are Edward King – the Director of Information; and Sorieba Kamara who is the Senior Accountant at the ministry of information.

According to the ACC the accused have been charged on three counts for allegedly embezzling Le206 million (US$23, 000). This is the ACC statement:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

