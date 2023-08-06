Head of Sierra Leone army calls on soldiers to remain loyal to government amid rumours of attempted coup

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2023:

Head of Sierra Leone’s Army – Lieutenant General P K Lavahun, last week disclosed that a total of 14 people including six senior officers and five lower ranking personnel of the army have so far been arrested for alleged subversion, after police swoop across the country on suspected plotters.

Sierra Leone Police last week issued a statement saying that several people were arrested and detained following allegations of possible attacks on state institutions this month.

The names of those arrested have not been disclosed, but addressing senior military officers in Freetown last week, Head of Sierra Leone Army – Lieutenant General P K Lavahun (Photo), called on soldiers of all ranks to be vigilant and warned them of dire consequences should they take part in any plans to disturb the peace of the country.

More arrests he said will follow as investigations continue, and that soldiers should stay away from politics. He disputed claims that the arrest of military officers had any tribal influence, as he called on the army to be loyal to the Bio-led government.

But the army chief who himself was captured in a video (see below) that went viral on social media, was seen singing Mende songs, and dancing with his troops after Bio was declared the winner of presidential elections in June, is being accused of tribalism by critics.

Critics say that singing in Mende which is his and President Bio’s tribal language, clearly shows that the army chief himself is a tribal bigot.