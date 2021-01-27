Help finally arrives for Etta the Sierra Leonean lady stranded in Jamaica

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 January 2021:

Help has finally arrived for Etta and her twenty year-old daughter, after world-wide publicity by the media including the Sierra Leone Telegraph about her sad story of love, estrangement, and abandonment by her husband in the island of Jamaica.

But thankfully, in the last few days, humanitarian assistance and support have been pouring for Etta, from people across Jamaica and globally, who followed a live-streamed documentary interview of Etta on Facebook by a local presenter.

Also in the last few days, the Sierra Leone Telegraph has learnt that Etta attended the Freetown Secondary School for Girls (FSSG). And after reading the sad story of Etta, many in the Old Girls Association of the FSSG overseas have rallied round to discuss supporting Etta and her daughter’s return to Sierra Leone.

The FSSG ladies have also contacted Etta. They are in direct communication with her and the good Samaritan pastor of the church in Jamaica that is providing shelter and food for Etta and her twenty year-old daughter.

The FSSG ladies have also contacted the Sierra Leone Embassy in the USA, who are also now working to arrange Etta’s return and resettlement back home in Sierra Leone.

All hands on deck, as the Prince of Wales School (POW) Old Boys Association are also believed to have joined forces with their female counterparts – FSSG Old Girls Association to get Etta back home to Sierra Leone.

You can watch the Facebook documentary here:

Ms Etta 8762249047 Etta Findlay was… – Come Mek Wi Reason (facebook.com)

https://www.facebook.com/Leeleecosm/videos/420655389388025/?sfnsn=scwspwa

