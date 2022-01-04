High-level Malian delegation held talks with President Bio about Mali  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 January 2022:

A high-level delegation from the Republic of Mali has today concluded a one-day working visit to Sierra Leone, where they engaged President Dr Julius Maada Bio on the return to constitutional democracy and peace in Mali.

Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who led the delegation – Abdoulaye Diop, discussed his government’s view as to how to return Mali to constitutional rule and maintain peace with President Bio.

“I am here as a special envoy from the interim President of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goïta, to seek the guidance and expertise of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio to be an engine of peace, security and stability in the subregion. And to also assure the leadership of ECOWAS about his willingness to return Mali to constitutional order. Mali is presently facing many difficult challenges. We are ready to work in a collaborative fashion of peace and security,” he said.

He said that they wanted to tap into the experience and expertise as well as the role of President Julius Maada Bio, in returning Sierra Leone to constitutional rule and transfer of power from a military to a democratic civilian rule.

President Bio thanked the special envoy, the Malian delegation and the Interim President of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goïta, for their trust in his continued support to help facilitate the return to a peaceful democratic rule in Mali and the subregion.

He added that just as in the days of the civil war in Sierra Leone, when Mali came to help the country, his government is also willing now to give technical assistance and also make available their expertise to help the process of restoring peace and security to Mali.

It could be recalled that in May last year President Bio called for consultations and communications with stakeholders at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Session on the political situation in Mali in Accra, Ghana.

