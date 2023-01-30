Hope for families of thousands of Sierra Leoneans killed or injured in road accidents every year

Victor Mengot: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 January 2023:

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation has responded to a call by transport and road safety advocates and stakeholders to consider modalities for establishing traffic courts in Sierra Leone.

Our current traffic laws and regulations have some violations that are arrestable offences, and other penalties should be imposed after summary conviction for a particular traffic offence. Thus, the need for traffic courts.

Following my engagement with the Poda Poda and Bus Owners Association in Sierra Leone, we have submitted all documents to the Corporate Affairs Commission for registration.

Our next move is to do membership surveys and registration of owners, drivers, and conductors. They will be issued with identity cards and will sign up to a strict code of conduct.

We are also planning a capacity building program. We want to give assurance to the public that they are being transported by responsible people.

I have also facilitated the registration of the Passenger Welfare Association

This is a purely private sector-led initiative in support of the government’s quest to reform the public transport sector under a World Bank-funded initiative.

Victor Ako Mengot is a Chartered Highway & Transportation Engineer

