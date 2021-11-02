HRH The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative and The Perfect World Foundation teams up

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 November 2021

Sustainable Markets Initiative and The Perfect World Foundation, and its initiative – Climate AID, have teamed up as collaborating partners to accelerate the just transition to sustainable markets as set out in the Terra Carta, in order to integrate common efforts and to amplify and share content to wider audiences.

Furthermore, The Perfect World Foundation has become a proud supporter of the Terra Carta to support and contribute to the advancement of the Terra Carta’s vision through aligned activities and initiatives.

“The ‘Terra Carta’ offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation – one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of Nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector.” – HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS THE PRINCE OF WALES

Sustainable Markets Initiative

For more than five decades, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has been a champion for the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

With the Sustainable Markets Initiative, His Royal Highness is gathering a global ‘coalition of the willing’ who share the vision around the need to accelerate global progress towards a sustainable future.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative was launched by His Royal Highness at The World Economic Forum 2020 Annual Meeting in Davos together with a 10-point action plan to kickstart bold and imaginative action across the next decade.

https://www.sustainable-markets.org/

Terra Carta

As part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, HRH The Prince of Wales, announces the ‘Terra Carta’ – a charter that puts sustainability at the heart of the private sector.

HRH The Prince of Wales’s urgent appeal comes as HRH marks 50 years of campaigning for the environment.

Marking a year since HRH announced his Sustainable Markets Initiative at Davos, the Terra Carta offers the basis of a recovery plan to 2030 that puts Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation.

https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/

The Perfect World Foundation and Climate AID

The Perfect World Foundation is a non-profit organization working with wildlife and nature in crisis, around the world. By increasing knowledge and spreading awareness, the aim is to create courage and preconditions for change, one step at a time. The clear mission is to save the world.

The Perfect World Foundation’s initiative Climate AID is action and solution oriented with the aim to take action on the 1.5-degree Paris Agreement climate target, with a holistic view on sustainability and circularity in mind.

https://www.theperfectworld.com/

