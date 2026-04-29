Hubris at the helm: When power politics risks global collapse

Dr Mohamed Dawo: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 April 2026:

In a fragile, interconnected world, reckless brinkmanship by powerful leaders threatens economic stability, regional peace, and the lives of millions.

In global politics, the most dangerous leaders are not always the weakest – but those who believe they are untouchable. History has shown time and again that when power is driven by ego rather than judgment, the consequences are rarely contained. They spill across borders, markets, and generations.

Critics have increasingly pointed to leaders such as Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu as emblematic of a confrontational style of leadership that prioritises dominance over diplomacy, bellicosity over pacifism.

Their defenders argue that strength deters enemies. But strength, when stripped of restraint, becomes something else entirely – a catalyst for escalation.

At the centre of this growing unease lies Iran – a nation whose strategic importance extends far beyond its borders. Any serious conflict involving Iran risks destabilising, not just the Middle East, but the global economy itself.

The reason is simple: geography and interdependence. The nearby Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical arteries of global trade, carrying a significant share of the world’s energy supply. Disrupt it, and the consequences are immediate – fuel shortages, rising costs, and economic strain felt from London to Lagos.

This is the reality of the 21st century: no war is local. No escalation is isolated. Every miscalculation carries a global price tag. The ripple effects would not stop at energy. Modern supply chains – fragile, complex, and globally dispersed – would feel the shock. Industries reliant on stable trade routes falter. Inflation would rise. Jobs would be threatened. And once again, it is ordinary people – not policymakers – who would pay the highest price.

Even the region’s brightest economic success stories are not immune. Cities like Dubai, built on decades of stability, openness, and global trust, depend on peace as much as they do on investment.

Remove that stability, and foundations begin to crack. Confidence disappears. Businesses hesitate. Growth stalls.

This is the cost of brinkmanship – a cost too often underestimated by those who wield power. To be clear, global crises are rarely the product of a single decision or a single leader. They emerge from a web of tensions, rivalries, and competing interests.

But leadership still matters. Tone matters. Choices matter. When rhetoric escalates, when diplomacy is sidelined, when caution is dismissed as weakness, the path to conflict becomes dangerously short.

What is most troubling is the illusion that such escalation can be controlled. That a show of force can remain limited. That consequences can be managed. History offers little support for such optimism. Conflicts expand. Retaliation follows. Alliances shift. And what begins as a calculated move can spiral into something larger and far more destructive.

The world today cannot afford that gamble. We live in a global village economically intertwined, politically sensitive, socially fragile. Actions taken in one corner of the world do not stay there. They reverberate, often unpredictably across continents.

This is why leadership in our time demands more than strength. It demands restraint. It demands humility. It demands an understanding that power is not proven through provocation but through the ability to prevent unnecessary crises.

Because when leaders allow hubris or arrogance to guide them, it is not their reputations alone that are at risk. It is the stability of the world itself.