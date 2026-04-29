KfW Development Bank becomes an ATIDI shareholder, enhances German investment opportunities in Africa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 April 2026:

The German development bank KfW acting on behalf of and for the account of the Federal Republic of Germany has become the latest shareholder in the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI).

KfW becomes the 13th Institutional shareholder in Africa’s premier development insurer, further strengthening the organization’s capital base and its capacity to support trade and investment across the continent.

The official signing of the subscription agreement between the two organizations is being marked on the occasion of a meeting held today in Nairobi between ATIDI’s CEO and the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali Radovan.

The new shareholding underscores Germany’s commitment to strengthening its economic partnership with Africa and to supporting African institutions that facilitate trade and investment across the continent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ATIDI CEO Manuel Moses said, “This milestone is iconic in many ways. First, it elevates our already dynamic bond with KfW and creates more opportunities for German investors looking to engage in Africa. It is also a recognition of ATIDI’s earned status as Africa’s top development insurer and the acknowledgement of the soundness of our business. Last, it underscores the power of partnerships in a global context increasingly marked by volatility and uncertainty. ATIDI will spare no effort to make this partnership a successful one.”

KfW invested USD 32 million to become a D2-class shareholder of ATIDI, a status dedicated to Export Credit Agencies and Non-African Public Entities. Of this amount, USD 18.4 million are funded from BMZ budget resources, with the remaining USD 13.6 million coming from KfW’s own resources.

As such, it will assume the obligations and benefits related to its new shareholding status, including representation in ATIDI Governance and decision-making structures and equally participating towards improving German trade and investments in Africa in alignment with the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA 2.0).

KfW’s subscription in ATIDI is the culmination of a dynamic partnership between the two organizations. On behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), KfW has supported several countries’ membership in ATIDI with over USD100 million financing, thus strengthening the organization’s capital base and expanding its ability to mitigate risk and mobilize private investment across African markets. The new equity participation adds a direct shareholding to this long‑standing cooperation.

“Today we reconfirm our long-standing strategic partnership with ATIDI. Together, we intend to further enhance business opportunities for European and German investors in Africa to create prosperity and development for mutual benefit. Our membership is executed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany. It is only the latest culmination of a successful cooperation that has enabled the ATIDI membership of several African states and has created innovative insurance solutions to attract foreign investment on the continent.” Said Christiane Laibach, Member of the Executive Board, KfW.

Established in 1948, KfW is Germany’s state-owned promotional and development bank and a key implementing partner of BMZ in international financial cooperation. It provides financing for projects in critical sectors including sustainability, infrastructure, renewable energy and small business growth in developing countries. Its shareholding in ATIDI is expected to stimulate up to $500 million in trade and investment between German companies and African markets.

Over the past 25 years, ATIDI has grown to become Africa’s premier provider of development insurance and one of its highest rated financial organizations. It leverages its partnerships with leading multilaterals and regional bodies – including the African Union, the World Bank Group, COMESA, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) – to offer innovative credit and investment insurance products that foster sustainable and transformational growth across the continent.

Beyond capital, this partnership represents a powerful bridge between European financial expertise and Africa’s rapidly expanding investment landscape. By combining KfW’s global development finance experience with ATIDI’s deep regional risk intelligence and market presence, the collaboration will help unlock new pathways for investment in strategic sectors thus supporting sustainable growth, strengthening trade corridors and enabling investors to participate more confidently in Africa’s long-term economic transformation.

About ATIDI

ATIDI was founded in 2001 by African States to cover trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. The organization notably provides Political Risk, Credit Insurance and Surety Insurance. Since inception, ATIDI has supported USD93 billion worth of investments and cross border trade into Africa. It is rated A/Stable by Standard & Poor’s and A2/Stable by Moody’s, which reflects the organization’s robust financial position and strong risk management practices. In recognition of its growing impact, ATIDI was named the Development Finance Institution (DFI) of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards.

www.atidi.africa

About Kfw

KfW Group, founded in 1948, is the German promotional bank and one of the world’s leading promotional banks. It is 80% owned by the Federal Government and 20% by the federal states.

KfW Development Bank carries out Financial Cooperation (FC) projects with developing countries and emerging economies on behalf of the German Federal Government, especially the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The experts at KfW’s head office in Frankfurt am Main and more than 60 international offices cooperate with partners all over the world. The promotional financing strengthens economic perspectives, improves the infrastructure, combats poverty and hunger and protects the climate and the environment as well as peace and security – in a common interest. KfW Development Bank is a competent and strategic adviser for current development policy issues.