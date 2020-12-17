I am safe and sound, praise the Lord – says Dr Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 December 2020:

After our report yesterday about the safety of Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, who we now understand escaped police arrest yesterday afternoon and is now in safe refuge in an undisclosed location, the Sierra Leone Telegraph has tried to obtain a statement from the government and police but without success about what took place yesterday.

Today, Dr Blyden has spoken out about her ordeal, and this is what she said:

“This is Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR, a noble Woman of Substance, who is currently being chased by a failing SLPP regime; the SLPP is indeed a failing regime that is well set to destroy our democratic freedoms if we don’t come together to stop them.

“Thanks for all the show of concern over the raid of my house yesterday Wednesday 16th December 2020 by three vehicles loaded with armed policemen.

“I am unable to respond to each and every one who has reached out to express concerns but let me assure you all that I am doing well. I am safe and sound. Praise the Lord.

“Indeed, the Police went to arrest me, but their mission was not successful because God protects his own. Amen.

“Now, let me notify you all that against the backdrop of recent events, I will be making a Live Broadcast to the Nation at 9pm tonight, Thursday 17th December 2020. I will be broadcasting my statement out from the current location where I am taking temporary refuge as me and my various partners try to understand what is really going on.

“Meanwhile, the video accompanying this update (see below) was recorded in the year 2015, over 5 years ago when H.E. Ernest Koroma was then the sitting President. The video shows senior members of the current Government including the Long-standing Spokesman of the current President and current senior government officials including Agriculture Minister.

“The video was recorded and then shared by Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, the Spokesman of President Bio. Watch it. Watch and see the kind of derogatory and defamatory language deployed against the then sitting President.

“Accompanying this update also is a photo of Keketoma Sandi (Photo below) at the protest where they had grievously insulted the sitting president. As is now their noted practise of deception, they had dressed up their SLPP members back then in bright APC t-shirts and placed them to pretend as if APC members were part of the protest. Also, in the protest is a prominent so-called Civil Society activist. You can see him in the video back then in April 2015 joining SLPP members to hurl out loud insults and unprintable invectives at the then President.

“Sierra Leoneans, please watch this video and listen to the highly offensive, derogatory things being said back then against a sitting President by the current President’s selected and trusted team. Nobody in that video ever faced harassment when they were under the presidency of Ernest Bai Koroma because the APC is a democratic party that respects dissent, no matter how offensive.

“In sharp contrast, this current president, H.E. Julius Maada Bio, under his oppressive SLPP regime, now has his folks with ruffled feathers simply because I condemned his BLINKING LIES including his LIE of May 8th, 2020 that he uttered; using his position to personally defame me. They are now like bloodhounds because I also condemned the very, very loose manner in which his wife (our current First Lady) has been behaving on and off social media.

“Also accompanying this update is a post on social media by the First Lady on Facebook last month (November 2020). She was addressing two Women in public and disregarding obvious outrage at her looseness. This screenshot shows the kind of very, very loose rants of Fatima that bothers all well-meaning Sierra Leoneans.

“Fatima Bio goes on social media to post loose comments like these for the entire Planet Earth to see it and for the viewers to shake their heads at Sierra Leone for having such a First Lady. There are so many similar loose rants all over social media posted directly by her without remorse.

“Meanwhile, stay tuned for my live broadcast during which I will address contemporary and historical issues around Fatima Bio. I will not speak of her past personal life as I can NEVER do so, but I intend to clarify the unprovoked lies issued against me on Saturday night by one of Fatima Bio’s allies known as GENTLE. May God bless 🇸🇱Sierra Leone.”

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

