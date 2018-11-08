I will restore Sierra Leone’s international reputation – says president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 November 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio has ended his international assignment after a gruelling week in Senegal and Europe, attending summit and meeting with the European Commission and potential investors for the country.

On Monday he met with the UK Member of the European Parliament – Steven Marcus Woolfe in the European Parliament Buildings, where they had dinner with other MEPs.

Steven Marcus Woolfe MEP said that he hosted President Bio to a dinner at the European Parliament in recognition of Bio’s vibrant leadership and excellent start in moving Sierra Leone in the right direction.

The UK Member of European Parliament praised President Bio for his wonderful stewardship and vision within the last six months in uniting Sierra Leone, efficiently managing the economy, showing leadership in the fight against corruption and investing in human capital development through the free quality education programme.

President Bio thanked the UK Member of the European Parliament, his other colleagues and staff of the European Parliament for the dinner reception and reiterated his commitment to restore Sierra Leone’s international reputation.

He said that his determination to fight corruption, effectively managing the economy and investing in human capital development would serve the best interest of ordinary Sierra Leoneans.

President Bio also expressed his commitment to strengthening relationship between Sierra Leone and the European Parliament.

