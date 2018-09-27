Illegal Chinese miners to be deported from Sierra Leone

Mousa E. Massaquoi: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 September 2018:

The Director of Crime Services, Chief Superintendent Brima Jah has disclosed to journalists that thirty-one (31) Chinese nationals are going to be deported for illegal mining activities in Kono and Tonkolili districts.

He made the disclosure to journalists at a conference held at police headquarters yesterday when they were updating the public on their activities.

It could be recalled that one month ago, police apprehended Chinese nationals in Kono and Tonkolili districts respectively for alleged illegal mining.

CSP Jah said that after thorough investigation in the alleged matter, a decision was reached that all 31 suspects should be deported to China.

He said the Chinese embassy in Freetown has agreed to arrange their necessary traveling documents and at the end of the October, they will definitely leave the shores of Freetown.

“The last assignment of the police is to escort them to the airport and make sure they board the plane,” he stated.

Detective ASP Abu Bakarr Kargbo of Economic Crimes, CID headquarters, spoke about the arrest of the Lebanese business tycoon at the Lungi Airport, carrying huge sums of foreign currencies on Saturday September 22nd 2018.

He said that Yusuf Antar was intercepted by State House security and police personnel at the Airport, trying to board the Air Maroc flight with the undeclared cash.

He added that the suspect was also arrested with a Sierra Leonean private security personnel, named as George Koroma, who was working for West Minister Aviation Security Services at the Airport, on alleged conspiracy.

Detective ASP Abu Bakarr Kargbo also said that, “the suspects are in police custody and the exhibits are in the custody of the Central Bank.”

He further explained that $368, 314 (US Dollars); Euro 204,150; £60,375 (British Pounds); 47, 251 Lebanese Pounds; and 23 Kuwait Dinar were discovered in the suspect’s possession.

On the burning issue of crime rate in the country, the Director of Operations – AIG Elizabeth A. Turay, explained that there was an impasse between a Magistrate and authorities including members of the Kabala community for irregular court sitting, but the matter was however resolved with the intervention of PROSEC North East-Makeni.

She disclosed that 10 suspects including 3 females were arrested in Bo City at Ngalu Road and New York section after a tip off. She added that they were arrested carrying knives, scissors, cutlasses, giant cutters and a quantity of cannabis sativa.

“Quantities of free health care medical drugs were discovered at 27 Magburaka Road and 1 Kalokoh Street, Makeni. Six suspects including the assistant storekeeper Bombali District Medical stores and two G4 private security guards are helping the police with the investigations,” She stated.

