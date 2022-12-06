IMF delegation and Joint UN/ECOWAS Mission Team visit Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 December 2022:

Following her court appearance last week, which many now believe to be nothing, but an unnecessary and costly political storm created by the government to malign and harass the Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr over a trumped-up charge of police obstruction, a high level delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who are in the country to conduct a review of how badly the economy is now performing under president Bio, visited Mayor Aki-Sawyerr at the city council’s offices in Freetown yesterday.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr also received a joint UN/ECOWAS Mission to discuss developments in the country.

After yesterday’s high-level meetings, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “My final meeting of the day was with a joint UN/ECOWAS Mission led by Ms Ecoma Alaga of the Western Africa Division, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs at the UN.

“Discussions in all of these engagements included updates on the Transform Freetown initiatives, the current economic situation, the voter registration process and the upcoming elections.

“I continue to stress the need for disaggregated voter registration details (by registration center and district) to be urgently published by ECSL in the interest of transparency and to build trust among all stakeholders as we approach 24th December – the final 6 months before the 24th June 2023 elections.

“I am hopeful that this will be done soon as it is not only the previous practice of the electoral body, it is also best practice.”

