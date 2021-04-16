In Sierra Leone – police shot man dead in a private land dispute

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 April 2023:
Just when you think that the ink is about to dry on the latest report by the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone into police brutality at a student demonstration in Freetown last Monday, where heavily armed police officers fired shots at protesting students and stripped a female student before she was arrested, a young man was shot dead by armed police in Hastings yesterday in a private land dispute.
According to the video below – it appears the young man was shot dead at least twice, over the use of a mobile phone.
The government has proposed a legislation called Cybercrime law which critics say will curtail citizens’ rights to use their mobile phone to record and share their experiences, as well as impinge on their civil liberty.
But as questions are being asked once again about the highhandedness of the police and the fatal use of guns at every opportunity, there are calls for the Inspector General of Police to be sacked.
This issue of police using live bullets in their interventions in normal disputes, strike actions to name but a few,has become common in the SLP. This is because the SLP believe that it’s above the law of Sierra Leone, and that’s why it doesn’t care of using it wrongly or whatever you call it. I just want to send my sympathy to the family of the deceased for their loss. But no action is going to be taken in return.
That’s outright criminal behaviour of the Police who fired the fatal shot; if found guilty, he should face the maximum sentence of the law for murder.
Time without number, patriotic Sierra Leoneans like myself have my sounding the alarm bell all along about the seemly lawlessness and thuggish nature of our political leadership. On numerous occasions as reported by this respectable medium and other news outlet, we have observed how current cabinet members with uncontrollable impulses sanctioned the use of lethal force (live bullet firing) to political dissent and other riotous conducts, with the leader of the nation even coming out to label some citizens as TERRORIST.
Just this past week alone, we have heard of police brutality against female unsuspecting students at IPAM, along with the deputy health minister involving in physically assaulting a female doctor, with the president and the police leadership staying mute about it. So with junior officers in the police force seemly having the full blessing from the political leadership to unleash terror at innocent citizens, reports and murderous incidents like this perpetrated by law enforcements are bound to continue.
It’s a natural expectation, if i can go around looting banks on broad day light with law enforcement officers turning a blind eye on me, chances are, i will continue to do the same. So folks, there should be no surprise on what is currently happening in our nation, it’s nothing but a lack of leadership at the top. We have had 2 civilian presidents after the war, late pa Kabbah and EBK, both had an exemplary track record when it comes to citizens feeling a sense of security. The current regime with a ex-military at the helm as proving to be rudderless one, everyone is taking the law at their own hands with trigger happy law enforcement personnel having field days.
A trigger happy police force must be disbanded.