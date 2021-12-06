In Sierra Leone – Tribunal established to investigate Auditor General and Deputy swears oath of office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 December 2021:

Members of a tribunal appointed by President Bio to investigate allegations of unprofessionalism and misconduct by the country’s Auditor General Mrs. Lara Taylor-Pearce and her Deputy – Tamba Momoh, have today Monday 6 December 2021, sworn an oath before commencing their work, in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

Chairperson of the tribunal – Justice Nyawo Finda Matturi-Jones, a retired Supreme Court Judge is described by her peers as a professional with unblemished character, who worked across Sierra Leone – first as a magistrate and then a High Court Judge in Kenema where she served for many years before she became a Supreme Court Judge in 2016.

The other members of the tribunal are Justice Ansumana Ivan Sesay who has replaced former Judge Advocate Abu King for reasons known to the president, and Mr. Lahai M. Farma.

Justice Matturi-Jones thanked the President on behalf of her colleagues for appointing them to take part in what she said is a rare occasion to look into the activities of the Auditor General and her deputy, following their suspension recently.

She said that ithe investigation would deepen democracy and improve the credentials of the country, because it will allow and give the two public servants the opportunity to clear their names and in a transparent and credible manner.

She further noted that she and her colleagues on the tribunal are ready, willing, and able to perform the task for which they have been appointed, adding that they are also familiar with the laws and assured that they will use their long years of experience to work diligently in the interest of Sierra Leone.

“We are prepared and willing to listen to whatever evidence that is available. We are ready to analyse the situation and apply the laws justly,” she said.

President Dr Julius Maada Bio thanked the newly sworn-in members of the tribunal for accepting the challenge, adding that the tribunal should do their best to investigate the matter that has been put before them.

“We are in compliance with the Constitution of Sierra Leone. It is now left with you to investigate the matter and get back to us. I wish you all the best and look forward to the outcome. Thank you,” he concluded.

