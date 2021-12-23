Intensive three days cleaning of Freetown underway

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 December 2021:

Cleaning is a process with systems, not an event. This is why all Freetonians are required to engage registered waste service providers (tricycle groups or trucks) to collect their household waste, and why the Freetown City Council (FCC) engages the tricycle groups to sweep the main streets daily.

Unfortunately, due to internal challenges at FCC that I have highlighted repeatedly, the tricycle groups had not been paid by FCC for over 3 months resulting in reduced and less effective street sweeping and the consequent deterioration in the cleanliness of our city.

I would like to thank World Vision for stepping forward to partner with FCC to address this crisis during the Christmas season! With funding from the Heineken Foundation delivered through the Sierra Leone Brewery, World Vision is supporting FCC to pay the tricycle groups to undertake an intensive three-day cleaning exercise across the city.

Thanks also to Masada for offering trucks and skips pro Bono basis for tomorrow’s cleaning. With the oversight and involvement of ward councillors, the Deputy Chief Administrator, the ESO and the FCC Sanitation department and the Metropolitan Police, yesterday’s activities are already bringing our city back to the way it was when it was being effectively swept on a daily basis.

I will continue to raise concerns about the internal challenges with appropriate authorities and trust that we will be able to start the New Year with the resumption of the systems and processes needed to keep our city clean all year round!

Freetonians, please play your part: don’t through garbage on the streets, fields, gutters and waterways; don’t give your garbage to those collecting with baskets or who are mentally ill.

Register with a waste service provider – call 8244 or go to findmeinfreetown.com for contact details of the waste services providers nearest to you!

