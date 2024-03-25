Is it all falling apart? Opposition APC Party at crossroads

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 March 2024:

In the corridors of the APC (All People’s Congress) Party, whispers of discontent have grown louder, signalling a party in transition and turmoil. Founded in 1960 under the auspices of Siaka Stevens, the APC has long been associated with the dominance of a singular individual, often entrenched in the old guard.

However, today, with former President Ernest Bai Koroma’s influence waning, the party finds itself at a critical juncture, teetering on the brink of collapse. As the saying goes, “when the cat’s away, the mice will play,” echoing the sentiments within the APC.

With Koroma’s diminished presence, the party is grappling with internal strife and power struggles. Yet, amidst this chaos lies an opportunity for renewal and revitalization, provided capable and visionary leaders step forward to steer the APC into a new era.

Names like Dr. Abdulai Bayraytay, Hon. Chernor Maju Bah, Fitzgerald Kamara (Photo), Dr. Marah, Rtd Major Palo Conteh, Dr. Richard Conteh, Secretary General Lansana, Hon. Abdul Kargbo, and Hon. Timbo, Ismail Al Sankoh-Conteh, Cornelius Deveaux, Mrs.Zainab Bangura and other women of substance emerged as potential torchbearers for the party’s future.

These young and promising leaders embody the change needed to propel the APC towards the 2028 elections.

However, the old guard, exemplified by figures like Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, and Alhaji Kemoh Sesay, must gracefully bow out and prioritize their health over party politics.

The time has come for a generational shift, where the wisdom of the elders guides but does not dictate the party’s course.

In the aftermath of successive electoral defeats, such as that of Samura Kamara, the APC must confront its shortcomings and embrace a new direction. Kamara’s failure to challenge the election results in court underscores a missed opportunity for introspection and reform within the party. His departure, along with other aging members, paves the way for fresh perspectives and initiatives.

Yet, challenges persist within the APC, including the presence of opportunists like Hon. Mohamed Bangura, whose self-serving actions undermine party cohesion. Additionally, the Tripartite Committee’s involvement, encompassing both the APC and SLPP (Sierra Leone People’s Party), risks diverting focus from the APC’s primary objective: winning elections.

Looking ahead, the APC must prioritize unity, strategic planning, and grassroots mobilization to reclaim its position in Sierra Leonean politics. The youth, disillusioned by the status quo, yearn for change and innovation. It is incumbent upon the APC leadership to heed their call and chart a new course forward.

In conclusion, while the APC may be in disarray, it is within this chaos that opportunities for renewal and growth arise. The party must shed the vestiges of the past, embrace new leadership, and reaffirm its commitment to serving the interests of the Sierra Leonean people. Only then can the APC rise from the ashes and reclaim its standing as a formidable force in Sierra Leone’s politics.