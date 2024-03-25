Sierra Leoneans demand unconditional release of DJ Boxx in Guinea Conakry

Andrew Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 March 2024:

The disappearance of Abu Bakarr Boxx Konteh – popularly known as DJ Boxx in neighbouring Guinea, has sent shockwaves throughout Sierra Leone. DJ Boxx is a former Northwest Regional Organising Secretary of Sierra Leone’s main opposition APC party.

Not only was DJ Boxx a prominent figure in Sierra Leone’s entertainment industry, but he was also a vocal advocate for justice and equality. His sudden disappearance, allegedly at the hands of authorities, raises serious concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and the rule of law in Sierra Leone.

It is imperative that the authorities adhere to due process and respect the fundamental rights of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations. The baseless allegations linking DJ Boxx to narcotics only serve to obfuscate the true motives behind his detention.

His unwavering commitment to social justice and his role in mobilizing youth against oppression, make it clear that his arrest is politically motivated.

Such blatant abuse of power cannot go unchallenged, and the international community must pressure the Guinean authorities to ensure DJ Boxx’s immediate and unconditional release.

As Sierra Leoneans rally behind the call for justice, we must remain vigilant in our demand for accountability and transparency. DJ Boxx’s ordeal is emblematic of the broader struggle for democracy and human rights in Sierra Leone.

The world is watching, and it is incumbent upon all those who cherish freedom and democracy to stand in solidarity with DJ Boxx and others, who have been unjustly targeted for their dissenting voices.

Only through collective action now, can we hope to safeguard the principles of justice and democracy for future generations.