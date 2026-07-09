Is poor fuel quality causing vehicle engine failures and mechanical problems in Sierra Leone?

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 July 2026:

In 2021, ECOWAS adopted a maximum sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) in fuel as the regional benchmark, requiring member states to transition to cleaner fuel standards aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality. The global standard is 10ppm.

The National Petroleum Regulation Authority (NPRA) pricing formula aligns with the global benchmark of 10ppm. However, consumers are not getting the premium quality fuel they are paying for as stated in the pricing formula.

NPRA Chairman Baluwa Koroma noted that because consumers are paying for premium-quality fuel, then suppliers must provide fuel that genuinely meets those standards.

“The pricing formula is based on 10 ppm, which represents the highest fuel quality globally,” Baluwa told lawmakers.

What is Sulphur?

Sulphur content is one of the most important indicators of fuel quality. Lower sulphur fuel burns more cleanly, produces fewer harmful emissions and improves engine performance. It also extends the lifespan of modern engines and enables vehicles fitted with advanced emission-control technologies to operate efficiently.

Higher sulphur fuel, by contrast, contributes to increased air pollution, damages catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters, reduces fuel efficiency and can accelerate engine wear and tear over time.

The fact remains that the fuel imported into Sierra Leone falls significantly short of the quality we’re paying for.

Is it poor regulatory oversight or lack of consumer protection? Baluwa Koroma might have the answer to that in this video.