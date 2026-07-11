Murder suspect released by police following death of British politician

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 July 2026:

A 26-year-old white British man who was yesterday arrested on suspicion of killing 78 year-old former British MP and MEP Ann Widdecombe, has been released by police after questioning.

Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said yesterday that the 26-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in Newton Abbot but has now been released.

Police have also today released an important piece of information about the circumstances of her death. According to Devon and Cornwall police statement, Ann Widdecombe was killed at least twenty-four hours before she was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor on Thursday with serious head injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said that the case was “not being treated as terrorism” and there was “no information” at this time to suggest it was a “politically motivated crime”.

He said: “This is an extremely tragic incident. Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe in this very difficult time.”

Police are remaining “open-minded” about the motive for the attack, and it was too early to comment on whether the suspect was known to Miss Widdecombe.

In a statement on social media, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the former MP and MEP’s death, and subsequent police murder investigation, was a “terrible reflection on modern Britain”.

He said: “We don’t know what political motives there are, whether they exist at all. Was it a burglary gone wrong? We just don’t know. And I’m not going to speculate at this stage. I’m pleased the police are doing their job.

“Our nation is a much, much poorer place without her. Reform UK is certainly a much worse place without her. I was expecting to see her in Clacton over the course of the next few days. Sadly, that is not going to happen.

“Rest in peace, Ann. A remarkable, principled woman, and a truly dreadful way to die, and a terrible reflection on modern Britain.

“And I do fear that for anybody in public life, or especially the political space, things have become even more dangerous today.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Photo) urged people to come together across political divides following the murder.

Starmer said he had spoken to his likely successor Andy Burnham, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage to “urge everybody to come together at a moment like this”.

He said: “This is really shocking news, and my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this awful time for them.

“Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it’s a huge, huge loss.”

Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch said: “I’ve really struggled to find the words to say. Ann Widdecombe was a very fun and feisty woman who spoke her mind, and she was 78 years old, she was an elderly woman.

“I don’t understand how someone could do something so horrific to an elderly person. It was a nasty, horrific attack and my heart is breaking for her family.”

Ann Widdecombe (Photo above) joined Farage’s Brexit Party in 2019 and served as an MEP representing Southwest England in Brussels between 2019 and 2020.

She later became immigration and justice spokeswoman for Farage’s Reform UK and remained active in the media – she appeared on TalkTV on Wednesday, the day before she was found dead.

Ann Widdecombe had expressed misgivings about Farage’s decision to resign as MP, only to force a by-election in order to prove he is innocent of wrongdoing, following accusations of failing to declare millions of Pounds received from private donors for his election campaign.