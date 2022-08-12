Isha Johansen bags newly elected FIFA Foundation Board member appointment

Vertex Media: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 August 2022:

Trailblazing Sierra Leonean female football administrator – FIFA Council Member and CAF Executive Committee Member, Madam Isha Johansen has attained new heights in the corridors of global football administration and governance, as she was elected to the Fifa Foundation Board today during a virtually FIFA meeting.

Established in March 2018, the FIFA Foundation was created as an independent entity with the objectives to help promote positive social change around the world and raise support for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged or destroyed sports infrastructure worldwide.

As part of its social responsibility, the FIFA Foundation runs the following programmes and activities:

Foundation Community Programme

Recovery Programme

FIFA Legends Programme

Football for Schools Programme

Campus Programme

Refugee Programme

Employee Volunteer Programme

Madam Johansen will now be part of planning and steering the programmes of the Foundation, the first Sierra Leonean to the Fifa Foundation Board.

The former SLFA President is currently serving in various committees in FIFA and CAF, including the following:

– Member, FIFA Council

– Member, CAF Executive Committee

– Vice Chairman, CAF Women’s Organizing Committee

– Member, Fifa Foundation Board

Isha Johansen has evolved into becoming arguably one of Africa’s most impressive and respected football administrators, spanning her 18 years in football administration. Her football career journey has attracted more high profile international media interest than any other African football administrator.

On Wednesday 27 July 2022, the Fifa Foundation Board met virtually to discuss the 2021 Activity Report, with the participation of all members of the Foundation, including Gianni Infantino – who doubles as FIFA President and President of the FIFA Foundation Board, and Mauricio Macri – Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation.

The election of members of the FIFA Foundation Board was on the agenda, which ushers in Isha Johansen as the newly elected member of the Foundation, replacing the outgoing Lydia Nsekera from Burundi. Gianni Infantino and Sonia Fulford were also re-elected for a new term.

The Fifa Foundation Board Members are:

President of Fifa Foundation Board – Gianni Infantino, Fifa President.

Fifa President. Executive Chairman of the Board – Mauricio Macri, (former Argentina Football Federation President).

(former Argentina Football Federation President). Board Member – Isha Johansen , a Fifa Council Member, CAF Executive Committee Member and former Sierra Leone FA President.

, a Fifa Council Member, CAF Executive Committee Member and former Sierra Leone FA President. Board Member – Sonia Fulton, a Fifa Council Member & Caucus and Turks FA President.

The foundation is an embodiment of the founding principles on which FC Johansen was formed eighteen years ago in Sierra Leone. Humanity Through Football was the driving motive behind Madam Johansen combining football and education for underprivileged kids, which eventually saw the young players representing Sierra Leone in global International youth competitions as well as hosting them in Sierra Leone. Rebranding Sierra Leone’s image through football after years of brutal civil war was the passionate goal for Isha Johansen.

©️ www.vertexmedia.sl

