Judges end plenary in The Hague, elect Justice Pierre Boutet as Sierra Leone’s Residual Special Court President

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 March 2021:

RSCSL Judges meeting in plenary last week elected Justice Pierre G. Boutet to a two-year term as Residual Special Court President. He succeeds Justice Jon Kamanda. Justice Emmanuel Ekundayo Roberts (Photo above) was elected Vice President, succeeding Justice Teresa Ann Doherty, and Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards was elected Staff Appeal Judge, succeeding Justice Roberts.

This was the first time the Judges have met in person since 2018 due to travel restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. At the three-day plenary, the Judges were briefed by the Registrar, the Prosecutor and the Principal Defender on the operations of the Court, and the challenges the Court has faced working in a Covid-19 environment.

The Judges also considered proposals for the amendment of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence. Justice Boutet (Photo) was appointed as a roster Judge of the Residual Special Court in 2013. From 2002 to 2009, he served as a Judge of the Special Court’s Trial Chamber I.

Prior to his appointment as a Special Court Judge, Justice Boutet served in various capacities as a military judge and as Judge Advocate General in the Canadian Armed Forces. He completed his career at the rank of Brigadier-General.

Justice Roberts was appointed a roster Judge of the Residual Special Court in 2013. He became a judge of Sierra Leone’s Supreme Court in 2014. He had previously been a judge of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Edwards was appointed a roster Judge of the Residual Special Court in 2016. In 2018 he was appointed Chief Justice of Sierra Leone. He was appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal in 2015. He had previously serviced as a High Court Judge since 2006.

About the RSCSL

The Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone is responsible for the ongoing legal obligations of the Special Court for Sierra

Leone, which concluded its mandate in December 2013. These include supervision of prison sentences, witness protection and

support, maintenance and preservation of the archives, and assistance to national prosecution authorities.

