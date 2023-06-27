Juius Maada Bio is declared winner of Sierra Leone’s presidential election

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 June 2023:
Julius Maada Bio has been sworn in as President of Sierra Leone for a second term by the Chief Justice, immediately after the National Electoral Commission declared Bio the winner with 56.17% of the votes, against the main opposition APC candidate – Samura Kamara scoring 41.16%.
The ECSL announcement comes after three days of political tension and serious violence in some parts of the country, especially in opposition strongholds where security forces shot and killed several people.
According to the ECSL, Julius Maada Bio won 1,566,932 of the total votes cast, against Samura’s 1,148,262.
There were 2,789,808 total votes cast across all polling stations in the country, with 10,883 invalid votes counted.
This is the second time Samura Kamara is losing presidential election to Julius Maada Bio. In 2018, Samura lost by 3 percentage points. Today, he has lost by a massive 15 percentage points.
As president Bio begins his second term in office, he now faces the huge challenge of governing a massively divided nation that is not at ease with itself.
Does president Bio have the temperament and skill to bring the nation together to heal, after an election that has created such huge divisions in the country across tribal and regional lines?
If the last five years are anything to go by, then the next five years will be just as chaotic, divisive and bloody, with no hope in sight of a better Sierra Leone, economically, socially, and politically.
But where does another five years of Maada Bio now leaves the main opposition APC party, after losing the presidential election by 15 percentage points?
The APC will need to take a look at itself in the mirror and ask whether it likes what it sees. In the last five years, APC has been dogged by infighting, lack of strong leadership, poor planning, and an endless court battle for the heart and soul of the party.
The APC party needs to go back to the drawing board and rebuild its support base across the regions, especially in the south and east of the country.
The ruling SLPP has shown how violently brutal it can be when faced with an opposition. Its use of state machinery, including the judiciary and security forces to muzzle and destroy any opposition is now on record for posterity. Since 2018, over one hundred people, have been killed by security forces under Bio’s watch. This trend is expected to continue.
So what does another five years of Julius Maada Bio mean for the people of Sierra Leone? More of the same, if not worse.
The economy is in serious decline; unemployment – especially youth unemployment is at record high; the Leone has lost over 60% of its value since 2018; inflation – especially food inflation is running at over 40%; foreign investors are shying away from Sierra Leone; and government borrowing is at a record high. The Bio-government will need to continue relying on foreign aid to keep the country going.
This is President Bio being sworn-in today for another five years in office:
Thank you for voicing your opinion in a FREELY democratic state..May God continues to allow us to RESPECTFULLY voice our opinions with out FEAR of RETALIATION. I also commend the newspaperfor reporting the news. There are very few elections held in the world which are completely FREE of mistakes, devoid of discrepancies, but if the OVERALL conduct of the elections was good,fairly good or satisfactory, then the State goes with that and the Electoral commissions puts those “mistakes” in to room for improvement to work on as to avoid repeating the same mistakes in future elections. Now even though I don’t agree with one or two of your speculations about the elections, however, I do FIRMLY agreed with your assessments of the APC lack of inclusion especially in the south and Eastern areas of the country. Where as SLPP made sure that they made IN ROADSin to the hearts of the people of areas where they lack more voters and supporters. That was a well thought out STRATEGY on the of the SLPP because the Presidential ELECTIONS is about the NATION AS A WHOLE and NOT FACTIONS of different parts of the country and definitely NOT about ethnicities. When President is addressing the nation or representing the nation abroad he does so as the PRESIDENT of the Republic of Sierra Leone and that includes the north, south, East and western areas regardless of how the people voted. Now let us PRAY that you all will support him to bring the country together for the GOOD of the people..Most presidents and their families will never really suffer after they left offices, except if something terrible happened, but if the country does not come together and HEALS, but allows POLITICS to continue to divide them, then the PEOPLE SUFFERS..NOW I HOPE PRESIDENT BIO WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD UP TO THE NAME OF HIS PARTY THE SLPP which stands for Sierra Leone People’s Party, to know that it belongs to the people and NOT to one particular tribe or tribes.So it is NOT the party of the mende as it is wildly known but the party of the people of SIERRA LEONE. ALso I hope they all put hands TOGETHER in to the CLEANING of FREETOWN- the Capital City of Sierra Leone. They say FIRST IMPRESSIONS goes a long way. Many people that go to Sierra Leone goes there through Freetown and therefore the CITY should represent the people of Sierra Leone by making it CLEAN & SAFE. CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT BIO & Your VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Judeh.. Please guys GIVE GOD THE GLORY and reach out to Mr Kamara and ask him for his CIVIC HELP to the people of Sierra Leone in to running the nation. Give an OLIVE BRANCH TO HIM & ALL OTHERS so that all of you can work together for THE GOOD OF THE NATION.
Is there a way of assessing electoral results to ascertain ballot manipulation. Well, psychological biases in generating numbers can be assessed to determine the above.
Firstly, in statistics with random numbers the last digits should occur with equal frequency, while in fraudulent elections there is a tendency to repeat certain numbers due to individual preference. In plain English, if the last digits in the results for the presidential candidates show a preference for one number, then the possibility of ballot manipulation is high.
Secondly,the likelihood of digit repetition in random sequences of numbers, in other words, if there is relatively few repetition of digits, then the possibility of fraud is high and indicates human agency, third, there is a tendency in ballot manipulation for adjacent digits to be repeated due to psychological bias, this means that 98 for example will be repeated through the sequence and finally, numerals which are far from each other such as 1 and 9, known as distant numerals should come up in a randomised sequence of numbers, hence something like 1739, however, if such integers are few in the sequence, that is another way of ascertaining human agency due to psychological bias.
Mr. Alimamy Kargbo,
You are within your rights to challenge the presidential election results in Sierra Leone’s supreme court if you so desire within seven days. Assuming you are a member of the All People’s Congress (APC), here are some tips on winning national elections at the presidential level:
1. Your party must commence the elections season fully prepared to undertake the task at hand. You do not prepare within a month of elections.
2. You must not have as your flagbearer a guy that is compromised, a guy that is facing multiple corruption charges in the country’s court system.
3. Your flagbearer must be someone who is articulate and very intelligent. He must also be someone who is confident, someone who takes himself seriously.
4. Your party must be broad based nationally, representing the diversity of the nation. When the leadership of your party only represents a narrow regional base, you cease being a national party. Did you see how your party was rejected in the southern and eastern provinces of the country?
5. Denounce Adebayor and violence. Expel him from your party. He cost your party many votes.
Mr. Rashid, thank you for this news source, thank you for the effort you put in and your contribution to the betterment of our country. That said, I have to ask, what kind of article is this? You state:
“The APC will need to take a look at itself in the mirror and ask whether it likes what it sees. In the last five years, APC has been dogged by infighting, lack of strong leadership, poor planning, and an endless court battle for the heart and soul of the party.
The APC party needs to go back to the drawing board and rebuild its support base across the regions, especially in the south and east of the country.”
While those are factual statements, with regards to the election results, we all know who the winner was going to be before voting even started. Mr. Paopa wasn’t going to lose. As you point out, he won with three percent of the vote last time (I maybe wrong but I was even under the impression it was only 2%), yet this time, with all the negatives against him, he won by 15 points. FANTASTIC. That’s called pulling a rabbit out of a hat and at last check, Bio is not a magician. And while there 13 presidential candidates, or 11 other candidates that would have siphoned off votes from the two main contenders, it seems Samura was the only one that lost votes to that. Again, FANTASTIC. The issue isn’t that APC didn’t do a good job campaigning or whatever, to win the election, not that I am vouching for them, it is that we have a president who was going to steal the election, paopa. Remember when he ran in 2018, his sister who owned a shop in Lumley where you could get stuff printed, was caught with printed ballot materials? Here is something else; yesterday when only 60% of the votes had supposedly been counted, Bio had his (convenient) 56%, so he can avoid a runoff. Today, after all the votes have been supposedly counted, he still had 56%. How come no change? Strange.