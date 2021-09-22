Justice Alusine Sesay presides over 12 Murder, 20 Robbery and 23 larceny cases yesterday

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 September 2021:

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Alusine Sesay yesterday opened the September High Court Criminal Session in Freetown with 96 Cases – including 12 murder, 23 larceny and 20 robberies among other offences.

Yesterday’s ‘High Court Call Over’ looked into cases which have gone through Preliminary Investigations at the Magistrates’ Court and have been sent to the High Court for trial, as well as fresh indictments from the Law Officer’s Department which were then assigned to various judges.

The cases range from murder, conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, larceny, house breaking, sexual penetration and wounding with intent.

53-year-old Pa Sorie Sesay and 22-year-old Abdulai Kamara were brought before the court on a one count indictment of store breaking and larceny.

The particulars of offence state that the convicts on the 11th day of November 2020, at Waterloo in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone broke and entered into the store of Fatmata Fofanah and stole one metal steel door valued One Million Two Hundred Thousand Leones (Le1,200,000) being the property of Madam Fofanah.

After the charge was put to the accused persons, they pleaded guilty to the offence as charged. Pa-Sorie Sesay pleaded for mercy and stated that he has two children to look after.

Kamara also pleaded for mercy, stating that he has a 6-month-old baby he is caring for.

In his plea mitigation on behalf of both accused persons, Lawyer M. Karimu, from Legal Aid Board said because the convicts didn’t waste the court’s precious time and are both parents, the Judge should temper justice with mercy.

Justice Sesay sentenced both accused to five years imprisonment each, including time already spent.

The Judge also ordered that the stolen metal steel door be returned to Madam Fofanah.

During the course of the session, a number of accused persons were admitted to bail for offences ranging from conspiracy to commit larceny of cattle and wounding with intent.

Bench Warrant was also issued to accused persons admitted to bail and failing to appear in Court.

The cases were prosecuted by a team of lawyers from the Law Officer’s Department headed by Lawyer J.A. K. Sesay, while the accused persons were defended by lawyers from the Legal Aid Board headed by Lawyer Cecilia Tucker.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...