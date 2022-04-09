Justice Fisher orders APC Secretary General to ask ‘Adebayo’ to publicly apologise to him and country

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 April 2022:

High Court Judge Justice Adrian J Fisher presiding over the case between Alfred Peter Conteh and the Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and three others, yesterday controversially ordered the party’s National Secretary General, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh, to contact a Sierra Leonean living in Europe who goes by the alias – Adebayo, to request a public apology through published audio for insulting the Judge and the country with his vile and obscene messages and abuse, purportedly on behalf of the APC party.

According to a report published yesterday by the Judiciary Communications Unit, Judge Fisher (Photo) asked the APC Secretary General to do so on the basis that he is the only one that Adebayo hasn’t abused, adding that “and it seems that he has a lot of respect for you, therefore you are the fittest person to secure an apology from ‘Adebayo’ on behalf of your party, the APC.”

Recognising that he may have overstepped his legal jurisdiction and may face sanction for his request, Justice Fisher said he will consult over the weekend in a bid to determine whether he should recuse himself from the case or to go ahead and deliver judgment on the case.

According to Fisher, he will either handover the case file to the Chief Justice for assignment to another judge who may well start the proceedings afresh or he may continue with it after consultation with the Chief Justice.

Although Adebayor is regarded by many in Sierra Leone as vile and depraved, Judge Fisher’s request and remarks to the APC Secretary General Dr Yansaneh, have attracted much criticisms as well as questions about the Judge’s ability to remain neutral and impartial in delivering judgement in this case.

This is a press statement believed to have been published by the APC Party:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...