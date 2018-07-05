Kandeh Yumkella working to empower Sierra Leone’s diasporans

Anthony Abdul Karim Kamara, Jnr.: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 July 2018:

Parliamentary Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) and Member of Parliament representing Constituency 062 – Samu Chiefdom, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, has filed a proposed bipartisan private member’s Bill at the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

The private member’s Bill he has proposed, seeks to amend section 75(a) and repeal section 76(1)(a) of the 1991 Constitution to allow Sierra Leoneans with dual nationalities to contribute meaningfully in the development of Sierra Leone.

The Bill will be co-sponsored by NGC, SLPP and the APC in a true collaborative and inclusive spirit.

The proposed Legislation will remove the disqualification of naturalized and dual citizens from contesting elections as Members of Parliament.

It will open the way for qualified Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora to serve in various capacities and put their knowledge and skills in the service of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leoneans will recall that the Ernest Bai Koroma led APC government (2007-2018) invoked a constitutional provision, section 76(1) preventing individuals with foreign citizenship from running for office, even though many in his cabinet had dual citizenship.

At the time, the general consensus by Sierra Leoneans was that it was a calculated ploy to ensure then NGC presidential nominee was not on the ballot as reported on a story titled: APV versus Kandeh Yumkella.

Hon. Yumkella chairs the inaugural meeting of the parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This committee, which he will chair for the entire session of this parliament, is an established committee under section 93 of 1991 constitution. It provides oversight for all the operations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) including review of all bilateral and multilateral international agreements, the county’s stance vis-à-vis the global international development agenda, and diplomatic/foreign appointments.

