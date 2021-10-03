Kingho boosts Sierra Leone’s security sector

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 October 2021:

Kingho Investment Company last Friday 1st October 2021, through various donations in Makeni City and the capital Freetown fostered its collaborative work with the security sector of Sierra Leone.

The company donated various equipment to the Cyber Crime Unit – Scientific Support Department of the Sierra Leone Police in Freetown and bags of cement for the ongoing construction of a level 2 hospital in the Military 4th Infantry Brigade, Teko Barracks, Makeni City.

Meanwhile, in Freetown during the donation of equipment to the Cyber Unit of the Sierra Leone Police, the Director of Public Relations of the Company, said that as the country and the world as a whole are getting closer on the internet, it is of great significance to create a safe cyber environment. He said the donation is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which seeks to promote progress and improvement in Sierra Leone in various sectors.

Community Coordinator of Kingho Investment Company, Edward Moriba said the company’s successful operation is due to the relentless efforts of the Sierra Leone Police which is providing security throughout the company’s areas of operation in the country.

On behalf of the Sierra Leone Police, Head of Cyber System Joseph Lahai expressed thanks and appreciations for the timely support of Kingho to the Sierra Leone Police.

He said the country’s cyberspace is under serious security threats by criminals, but noted that the provision of equipment which includes laptop computers, desktop computers, printers, CCTV cameras and stationery will help reduce crime.

Donating over eighty bags of cements for the ongoing construction of a level 2 hospital in the Military 4th Infantry Brigade, Teko Barracks, Makeni City, Mr Ansu Momoh, Community Coordinator of Kingho Mining Company, spoke about the astute security role the Military is playing in protecting the company’s assets at the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines.

Minister of Defense, Brig General (Rtd) Kellie Conteh said that the healthcare system of the country is very important. He said that the plan to provide improved healthcare for the people of the barracks cannot be done without the support of key partners. He thanked all those who have donated to ensure this dream becomes a reality.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...