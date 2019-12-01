Lungi Bridge will be good for Sierra Leone – World Bank executive director tells president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 November 2019:

Last Thursday, the executive director of the World Bank Group for Africa – Group 1 Constituency, Anne Kabagambe, told President Dr Julius Maada Bio that his government’s vision of constructing a bridge across Lungi to mainland Freetown, will be one of his greatest achievements for Sierra Leone, according to State House report.

Speaking with the President at State Lodge in Freetown, she said that the World Bank is working with the government of Sierra Leone as close partners in development, through a partnership framework that is driving their conversation.

She said that African countries are now moving into the digital economy, and commended the Government of Sierra Leone for its commitment to developing the country’s human resource in response to the demands of the digital economy.

The World Bank she says, will work with the government of Sierra Leone to deliver on the country’s ambitions.

Presenting the World Bank Chief to President Bio at the State Lodge, Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa said that Madam Kabagambe is an important factor in their engagement with the World Bank.

He added that she is a very experienced technocrat with years of professional service and representing twenty-one African countries at the Bank.

President Bio said that his government is fully committed to developing the country. He said Sierra Leone has had quite a lot of challenges, and therefore quite a lot to do to surmount those challenges.

He said he values the partnership and cordiality between Sierra Leone and the World Bank, for which he expressed his gratitude to the Bank.

President Bio told the World Bank chief that his government started off with a very difficult economy in 2018, for which he has had to work hard to stabilise the situation. But, he said that there are still challenges.

He mentioned that his government has started the process of digitalisation, so as to catch up with the global economy.

“The Lungi bridge, for us, will be transformational because it is important to open up this country. We have identified it because it is going to open up the country, and we are determined to continue with it. We are committed to better the lives of our people and we are creating the eco-system that invites investments,” the president said.

Prior to her appointment as Executive Director in November 2018, Ms. Kabagambe served as Alternate Executive Director for the same Constituency for a period of two years. She also possesses over thirty years of work experience in the development arena.

