Mackie M. Jalloh honoured at National Heroes Awards

Kadiatu Sankoh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 May 2025:

In a moment of triumph and continued excellence, Mackie M. Jalloh, one of Sierra Leone’s brightest and most dedicated journalists, has once again etched his name into the nation’s media history books.

On the evening of May 10, 2025, at the Freetown International Conference Centre in Bintumani, Mackie was honoured with the Young Creative Journalist of the Year Award at the prestigious National Heroes Awards organized by the Heroes Media Group.

This latest accolade comes exactly one month after Mackie won the 2nd Position in the Print Media Category for West Africa at the globally renowned Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards on April 10th, 2025. That international victory was a major breakthrough, as it made him the first Sierra Leonean journalist to ever be recognized at that level by the Merck Foundation—an achievement that sent waves of pride across the country.

To win two significant awards within the span of just one month is no ordinary feat—it is a clear and resounding testament to Mackie’s unwavering professionalism, ethical depth, and creative storytelling abilities. His reporting style not only informs but uplift voices and brings clarity and courage to difficult stories that others often shy away from.

The Heroes Media Group’s citation for the award captures Mackie’s essence perfectly: “In an era where credible and trustworthy news sources are crucial, you are a trusted source of reliable information, guiding the people of Sierra Leone… Your dedication to presenting the truth, giving voice to the voiceless, and offering critical analysis for progress has left an indelible mark on the nation’s media landscape.”

Through all of this, Mackie remains deeply grounded. He continues to express profound gratitude to Allah, whom he describes as the foundation of all his success. “All praises be to Allah,” he shared humbly after the event. “Without His guidance, favour, and protection, none of this would be possible.”

He also extended heartfelt thanks to his mentors, bosses, family members, and community, especially those who have stood by him through thick and thin. From his early days as a budding journalist in Sierra Leone, Mackie has always strived to uphold truth, integrity, and justice in his work—traits that have now made him a household name in both national and international media circles.

This latest recognition reinforces the importance of nurturing young, ethical journalists in Sierra Leone’s democratic journey.

As the media continues to face pressures from political, corporate, and social influences, individuals like Mackie serve as a reminder that the pen, when wielded with truth and courage, remains mightier than any force of oppression or misinformation.

As we celebrate this rising star, we continue to wish and pray that Allah grants Mackie more wisdom, protection, and breakthroughs. His path is one of purpose, and Sierra Leone—and indeed Africa—needs more truth-bearers like him.

Congratulations Mackie M. Jalloh. The journey has just begun.