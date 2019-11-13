May God Almighty forgive the chief minister – Op-ed

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 November 2019:

Professor David J. Francis – the Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, has spoken on the universally recognised Human Rights to privacy and good reputation.

He was specifically referencing his rights to protection of any data concerning his banking details, when a press release from his Office stated that the Chief Minister “wishes the public to know that he has instructed the bank to waive his data protection rights should the bank wishes to make any official statement on the allegation”.

This means Chief Minister knows banking details are private and can only be publicised if one waives one’s right to data protection.

Francis also said he “has built his reputation over several decades through hardwork, integrity, humility, transparency and high moral values”.

He said he decided to serve as Chief Minister “because of his love for country and passionate commitment to transform Sierra Leone…”

This writer empathises with ostensibly palpable pains that Chief Minister purports to feel. In that vein, I want to draw the attention of the Chief Minister to his July 2018 Governance Transition Team Report, as well as to some recent happenings at the Commissions of Inquiry – where other citizens, just like him, had to suffer the indignity of being labelled most egregiously.

Some had their private banking details publicly read, cheaply without any judicial merit – when they never waived their data protection rights.

I want Chief Minister to know that the exact same way he is feeling today is how many of us are also feeling, over the actions of an unfortunate set of events that they steam-rolled against us – just because we had chosen to serve, out of the same good motives as he now proclaims for himself.

May God Almighty forgive the Chief Minister for the pains his actions have caused so many patriots. Amen.

About the author

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR (Former Cabinet Minister in Former APC-led Government).

