Mayor Aki-Sawyerr at the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 March 2022:

I am in Dakar at the 9th World Water Forum with Councillor N’Bompah Turay and Councillor Alhassan Bangura. Today I spoke at the OECD High Level Panel alongside Henk Ovink, Special Envoy for Water Affairs of the Netherlands, Joel Kolker, Lead Water Supply and Sanitation Specialist at the World Bank and Karishma Asoodani, Youth Delegate, World Water Council.

My submission focused on the close relationship between the global Climate Crisis and the global Water Crisis. Solutions must be multi-sectoral, holistic, gender-sensitive and must ensure that climate adaptation financing is available at the local level.

With the support of the Blue Peace Initiative, Freetown City Council has been working on locating sites for and the design of 40 water kiosks and 15 public toilets for deprived communities in Freetown. Construction of these facilities will commence before the rainy season.

#FreetownTheTreeTown by planting one million trees is designed to protect important water catchments in and around Freetown.

Excessive deforestation is destroying these water sources and must be stopped. It takes years for trees to grow and minutes to cut them down. Protected forests in the Western Area must be protected, not sold for housing or soon there will be no water for any of us.

About the author

Mrs Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, is the Mayor of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...