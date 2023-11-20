Mayor Aki-Sawyerr on the list of 100 most influential leaders driving business climate action

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 November 2023:

TIME Magazine has named Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE to the inaugural TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action.

To assemble the list, TIME’s editors and reporters fielded nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and partner organizations like Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as TIMECO2’s Advisory Council, then worked to assess the candidates on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence.

The full list is now live on Time.com and will appear in the December 5, 2023 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, Nov. 24th, and now at time.com/time100-climate.