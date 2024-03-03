Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr clocks first 100 days in office as Mayor of Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 March 2024:

Freetown Mayor, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has clocked her first one hundred days in office, working to transform Freetown to a modern city. After a successful first five years as Mayor of Freetown, Aki-Sawyerr believes that with the support of international partners, the people of Freetown and central government, a lot can be achieved in this her second term in office.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, she said: “I returned to the Mayor’s office on 30th October so 7th February 2024 marked the first 100 days of my second term. As a team at Freetown City Council, we have been busy.

“In the coming weeks, we will be engaging the central government, our development partners and Freetonians as we co-create Freetown City Council’s 2024-2028 Development Plan.

“The challenges are significant but working together we will #TransformFreetown.”

You can watch Mayor Aki-Sawyerr here:

Planning phase for the Freetown City Council 2024-2028 Development Plan

Also last week, the Freetown City Council commenced its planning phase for the City’s 2024-2028 Development Plan. Speaking about this momentous journey, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “We are in the planning phase for the Freetown City Council 2024-2028 development plan. Today we had the opportunity to share with EU Office in SierraLeone

“Ambassador H.E. Manuel Muller and EU Governance Team Leader Serena Bertaina, the framework the council is adopting for the second phase of Transform Freetown. We also spoke about the importance of devolution for effective service delivery. Earlier today we had an engaging and productive meeting with Minister of Tourism NabeelaTunis.

“As Heritage Tourism is a cluster in the second phase of Transform Freetown, we discussed the myriad of opportunities for collaboration that presents and how tourism will benefit Freetonians.”

EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone – Manuel Muller, commented: We had a “good meeting with Mayor of Freetown on urban development.”

Review of the Freetown City Council Sanitation Bylaws

On Thursday 22 February, 2024, Freetown City Council conducted a review of the city’s Sanitation Bylaws, at a workshop held at City Hall aimed at strengthening its sanitation byelaws for the management of solid and liquid waste.

The workshop marked a significant step forward in the council’s journey towards a cleaner, healthier Freetown.

Present at the workshop were representatives of community led organizations, MDAs, development partners, NGOs, FCC Councillors and Staff.

After this consultation, the strengthened sanitation bylaws will be adopted at a council meeting before being submitted to the Ministry of Local Government for approval and subsequent tabling in Parliament.

In another development, 0n Saturday 24th February 2024, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr joined the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers on their invigorating HealthWalk to the Guma Dam. “It took me an hour to complete the uphill trek through the beautiful forest trail but the view at the top was worth it. I highly recommend the Guma Dam walk,” Aki-Sawyerr said.

“I then had the pleasure of spending time at the annual Beach Outing for children with disabilities organised by World Hope International. It is always such an inspiring and uplifting event and an opportunity for their families to enjoy the sea breeze, good food, entertainment and great company.

“My next engagement today was supporting creativity and local content. I was honoured to cut the ribbon at the soft launch of the Djulaa, a Concept Store co-owned by Marie Carroll of BiVaMiks and Fatim Forster. It was exciting to hear that 30 vendors of Sierra Leone made clothes, bags and accessories will be placing their products at the store.”

“And from one form of trading to another. Together with Cllr Agnes Marah (Municipal Trade Committee Chairperson) and Cllr Mohamed Darboh (Development & Urban Planning Committee Chairperson), I then met with traders on Upper Howe Street to discuss how best to decongest the street whilst providing a suitable environment for their operations. It was a constructive and positive engagement, and we will implement the agreed actions together.”