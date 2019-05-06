Ministry of Lands is disobeying the law – says Sierra Leone Bar Association

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 May 2019:

As anger grows in Freetown over the SLPP government’s continuing forceful repossession of lands and property owned by Krio families in the capital into State ownership, the country’s Bar Association representing Barristers, has today published a statement condemning the government’s action.

The ministry of lands is acting unlawfully, says the Bar Association. This will be of very little comfort to families that have been given up to 21st of May 2019 to produce documents which many do not have, showing that the land belongs to them.

A few weeks ago, the name of a modernsied road bridge in the far West of Freetown, was changed from Wallace Johnson Bridge – named after a famous Krio Pan African political actiivist, to Sengbe Pieh Bridge. Sengbe Pieh was a slave from Bonthe Island where the current president comes from, who fought his captors for his freedom.

This name change has fuelled anger among the Krios in Freetown and suspicion of ‘mission creep’ towards further marginalisation of the Krios. There is suspicion also that the action of the minsitry of lands in repossessing lands and property belonging to Krio families, speaks to this narative

This is what the Bar Association said:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

