Ministry of planning and economic development and world vision visit water projects

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13th January 2021:

Yesterday, the National Director of NGO Affairs in the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Eric Masallay along with World Vision International conducted field monitoring visit of the Sustainable Water Project in the East of Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The site visit was to inspect the construction of solar panel boreholes in three separate communities – in Ward 402 (Calaba Town), Ward 399 (Upper Allen Town) and Kissy.

The visit was to also engage communities on the importance of the project. The construction of the boreholes is targeting over 6000 beneficiaries in schools, markets, hospitals and communities in each of the wards.

The National Director, Eric Masallay, said the essence of the exercise was to monitor the installation of the water facilities in the communities, which is a key factor in addressing the water crisis in that part of Freetown.

He said, as a government their role is to identify the needs of the people and attract partners, such as World Vision to complement the efforts of the government.

Mr. Masallay advised World Vision to ensure that a management committee is established and well trained in administering and maintaining the project. He encouraged World Vision to replicate this project in other communities, using the same model.

Acting Country Director of World Vision International, Grace Kargbo thanked the team from MoPED for visiting the sites. She also said as an organization, they will continue to work with the government through their various intervention programs in the country.

She admonished the community to ensure that there is sustainability of these projects, as the model used is unique.

