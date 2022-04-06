Mo Ibrahim Foundation announces new updates to the Ibrahim Index of African Governance data portal

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 April 2022:

Data journalists, researchers, African citizens, civil society organisations and all those interested in the benchmarking of public governance in Africa are invited to explore the updated Ibrahim Index Data Portal from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The Data Portal is an interactive presentation of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), a comprehensive dataset measuring the governance performance of each of the 54 African nations. The Index provides scores, ranks and trends for a wide range of governance dimensions, from rule of law and rights to health and economic opportunity, over a ten-year period.

The new features, which enhance interaction and exploration of this vast dataset, include:

Country Profiles that summarise each nation’s performance in the Ibrahim Index during the last decade. Through charts and tables, users can explore the data behind each country’s overall governance and category scores, and see how these compare to continental averages.

Measure Pages that allow users to easily contrast the performances of each African nation across the full range of measures used in the Ibrahim Index. Starting at category level, users can drill down into sub-categories, indicators and sub-indicators, exploring the most improved and most deteriorated countries at each level.

A video showcasing these features can be viewed here.

The Foundation will be announcing further updates to the Data Portal in the coming months, ahead of the launch of the next dataset in November 2022.

About the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG)

Published since 2007, the IIAG provides a comprehensive assessment of governance performance in 54 African countries. The Mo Ibrahim Foundation defines governance as the provision of political, social, economic and environmental public goods and services that every citizen has the right to expect from their government, and that a government has the responsibility to deliver to its citizens.

The IIAG dataset and Data Portal provide scores, ranks and trends at the African continental, regional and national level. The IIAG dataset is published every two years and provides comparable data for all African countries over a period of ten years. It is accompanied by an Index Report outlining the main findings of the Index, continental, regional and country data, and other resources and analytical tools. In the intervening year, the Foundation publishes an interim report, to further unpack and explore the latest IIAG dataset, with a focus on country results.

The latest dataset was published in November 2020 and covers the period 2010-19.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...