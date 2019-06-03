Mohamed Bangura is now a free man

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 June 2019:

Opposition All People’s Congress member of parliament – Mohamed Bangura is tonight a free man, after the intervention of his APC parliamentary colleague – Chernor Bah MP and the efforts of the Human Rights Commissioners, who went to the CID to broker his re;lease this evening.

It is not clear whether he has been released on bail, and if so the terms and conditions of his bail; and also whether he will be charged at a later date to appear in court.

The Human Rights Commission has also come out with a statement condemning last Friday’s violence which took place at the APC head office, involing members and supporters of the APC and the police. This is what they said:

