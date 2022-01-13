Mrs. Agnes Diminga Adina Banjoko Labor laid to rest today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 January 2022:

The funeral service for the Late Mrs. Agnes Diminga Adina Banjoko Labor (Member of the order of the Rokel, Sierra Leone), aged 96, who passed on in Wakefield England on the 14th December 2021 will take place today, Thursday 13th January 2022 at the Parkside Methodist Church, Leeds Road, Wakefield, England, at 12.30pm. She will be laid to rest at the Lawnswood Cemetery in Headingly, Leeds, England.

A memorial and communion service will also be held today at Christ Church Pademba Road Freetown, at 1pm.

She is survived by her Children: Sebastian Ayo and Leila Labor, Dr. Victor Labor and Philemon Labor.

Grandchildren: Victoria, Rebecca, Alexander, Jeremy Labor, Agnes and Sonny Freeman, Claudius and Doreen Labor. Great Grand Children: Catherine and Johanna. Cousins: Mrs. Loisa Drave Dixon, Mrs. Diminga Showers. Cousins in Law: Mrs. Cassandra Garber, Mrs. Tabitha Thorlu-Bangura, Madam Alex Labor.

Nieces and Nephews: Amelia, Dwight, William, Kwame, Walter, Kathryn and Mimie in the USA. Walter,Sylvia, Gloria and Ola in Freetown. Rita and Janet in the UK. Esther Boltman and Julia Roberts. Manillius Garber, Melbourne Garber, Mandy Garber, Maurice Garber, Dr. Monty Labor.

Agnes and Bankole Cummings, Catherine, Spark, Spring, Desmond, George and Solomon Okonie Davies in the USA. Daniel and Joyce John, Wuche Walterson Browne, Ada Browne and Bankole Browne. Yvonne and Ola Tagoe, Kweku and Ajua Dravie Dixon, Cyril Showers.

Other Grand Children include: Eku and Rebecca Priddy, Ariyo and Palmira Cummings, Chike and Eugenia Cummings, Valerie and Brian Johnson, Rosamond and Shaka Kamara, Hinga George and Winston Thompson.

The Vicar, curates and members of Christ Church Pademba Road. The pastors’ officers and members of Vine Memorial Baptist Church, Congo Cross. Women’s Auxiliary of Vine memorial church.

Neighbors of Lightfoot Boston Road: Mrs. Joko Vincent, Prof. Joko Smart, The Hamiltons, Mrs. Lulu Wright, Mr. Hassan Baydoun, Mrs. Margorie Lewally and Madam Fanny Bailey

Other relatives and friends Include: The FitzJohn, Labor, Cole, Williams, Bernard-Jones, Garber, Freeman, Davies, Samuels, Atere-Roberts, Brown, Dravie-Dixon, Showers, Arthur Porter, Otolorin Palmer, Tagoe, Okonie-Davies, Cummings, Jusu, Rev Mrs. Estalla Mansaray, Racheal Bambay-Kamara, Ruby Hughs. The Gorre-Ndiaye decendants, Jakie-Mendes, Indow and Faal families in the Gambia.

The staff and students of Vine memorial secondary School, Principal staff and students of the Milton Margai Technical University formerly Milton Margai Teachers College, Members of the Alumni Association of Maryland University USA, Members of the University Court of Sierra Leone.

She will be missed by her numerous relatives and friends at home and abroad. The family is sorry for any omission of names, as you are all equally important.

The funeral service can also be watched on Zoom by clicking on this link, starting at 12.15pm:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82840272474?pwd=UzdzQTZVdFFyNG9KelpDWWJZOHNkdz09



Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...